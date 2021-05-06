The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

