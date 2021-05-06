The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Achieves $981.38 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00016392 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $981.38 million and $2.17 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

