The Walt Disney (DIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect The Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect The Walt Disney to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.78.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

