Theta Fuel Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $76.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00344844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

