Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

