Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.32.

TSE TF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,586. The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

