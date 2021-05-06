Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4,716.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.