Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 247,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

