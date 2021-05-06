Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

TVTY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

