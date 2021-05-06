Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIH. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.56.

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.47. 57,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.09 and a twelve month high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

