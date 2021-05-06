Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,931% compared to the typical daily volume of 428 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

