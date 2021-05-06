Traders Buy High Volume of Esperion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,058 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

