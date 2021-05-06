Traders Purchase High Volume of The Manitowoc Call Options (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,510% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $864.80 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

