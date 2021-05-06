Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $179.31 and last traded at $178.71, with a volume of 15641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.97.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.