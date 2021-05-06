TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.63. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 198,279 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.23% of TransGlobe Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

