TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider David M. Neenan Sells 31,126 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 202,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

