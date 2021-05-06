TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider David M. Neenan Sells 31,126 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 202,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
