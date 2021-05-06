Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

TREC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 336,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,633. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

