TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.10.

THS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 941,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,070. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

