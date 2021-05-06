TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Sells $756,093.50 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

