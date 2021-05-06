Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSE. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 7,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,697. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 102.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

