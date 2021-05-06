TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 606,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,686. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

