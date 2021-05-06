Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$205.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.67.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE TSU opened at C$138.39 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.84.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.