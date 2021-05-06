Trodl Trading 43.3% Higher This Week (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Trodl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trodl has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. Trodl has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $52,700.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00275119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.40 or 0.01196148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00789315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.17 or 0.99768066 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

