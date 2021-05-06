Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Tronox has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $23.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

