Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $24.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Tronox has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

