Truist Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $236.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Truist from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $224.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $227.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

