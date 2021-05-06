Truist Securities Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

