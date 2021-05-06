Truist Securities Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,095,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,221,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

