TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 1,127.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $15,254.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00343143 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.