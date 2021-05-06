Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.23

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and traded as high as $53.00. Truxton shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

