Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TPTX stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 20,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

