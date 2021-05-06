Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TPTX stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 20,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
