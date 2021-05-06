Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 333,582 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.63.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $335.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

