Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

