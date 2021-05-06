Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,460 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twitter by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 109.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 545,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 285,084 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 822.0% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

