Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $434.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), with a volume of 93636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.27. The stock has a market cap of £885.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.