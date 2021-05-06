U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 7497167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

