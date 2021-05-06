U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 46,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,229,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.