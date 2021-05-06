Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

