UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.20.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 138,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.