UBS Group Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.59 ($118.34).

ZAL opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

