UBS Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.00 ($181.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €155.07 and a 200-day moving average of €141.43. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

