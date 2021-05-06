UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 408,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

