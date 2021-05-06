UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves Buys 238 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.89 per share, with a total value of $23,297.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

