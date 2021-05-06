Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.30

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1389347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

