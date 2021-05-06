Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.30

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1389347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
