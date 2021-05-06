Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

