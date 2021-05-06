Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 193,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

