Uniper (ETR:UN01) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (ETR:UN01)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.38 ($33.39).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.59 ($35.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. Uniper has a 52 week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.80 and a 200 day moving average of €29.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.