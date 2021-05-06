United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 21,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 122.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 58,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 90,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.