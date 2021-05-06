United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $267.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $332.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

