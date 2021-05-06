United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $267.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $332.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.96.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
