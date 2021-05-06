Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 37,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,972. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

